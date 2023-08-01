Ancient finds relocated from Akrotiri coast

A third underwater investigation at Dreamer’s Bay – on the south coast of Akrotiri peninsula – was deemed a success as two ancient stone anchors were transferred to the Local Archaeological Museum of Kourion in Episkopi.
The survey, part of the Ancient Akrotiri Project, began in 2015 with the antiquities department announcing on Monday that major efforts went into better understanding the complex maritime cultural landscape.
That includes investigating an ancient breakwater, mapping the tile wreck, further research on ancient stone anchors, and analysis of the ceramic concentration.
Indeed, a systematic mapping of the area of the tile wreck (concentrations of roof tiles and ceramics) located during the 2019 season, was conducted.
The department added that ten stone anchors were located in the deeper offshore waters during the 2019 season. In the 2023 season, the area of the stone anchors was revisited as these findings required further investigation and better recording. Unfortunately, only five of the stone anchors were successfully relocated. They were more thoroughly photographed underwater, and a record of their locations was taken using GPS. Two of them were lifted and transferred to the Local Archaeological Museum of Kourion in Episkopi.
Despite success in many of the planned points of the investigation, the team ran into difficulties when trying an offshore survey beyond 10 metres deep and up to a maximum of 20 metres.
The plan was to use an underwater scooter to facilitate surveying larger areas further offshore. However, some technical issues prevented the scooter survey. Instead, archaeologists conducted line surveys following a compass bearing and used GPS to track their dives, to locate any new findings and features underwater. The line surveys were mainly conducted to the west of the tile wreck; however, only some scattered fragments of ceramics were identified. All the diver tracks were documented in the ArcGIS.
Finally, further investigation and analysis of the ceramic concentration to the east of the breakwater was conducted. Selected findings were lifted only when they were useful chronological and typological indicators.
A 2018 report stated that the buildings, spread along 0.5km of relatively low shoreline—the only low ground on an otherwise cliff-bound coast—underwent initial investigations by the University of Buffalo, and were believed to comprise elements of a late Roman/early Byzantine (4th -7th century AD) port facility, perhaps serving the major Greco-Roman city of Kourion 13km to the north.
Connections between these onshore structures and submerged archaeological remains in the bay to the east, including a masonry breakwater, remain to be investigated.