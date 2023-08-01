Turkish tourism revenues leap 23 per cent in Q2

August 1, 2023

urkey’s tourism revenues jumped 23.1 per cent to $12.98 billion in the second quarter, Turkish Statistical Institute data showed on Monday, maintaining a strong trend in the sector.

Revenues in 2022 surged 53.4 per cent from the previous year to a record high of $46.28 billion as lingering effects of the pandemic disappeared and fallout from the Ukraine war drove a rise in Russian arrivals.

