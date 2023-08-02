August 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Google, Instagram asked for nude photo help

By Andria Kades
mobile phone 998871 960 720
File photo

Police have formally requested Google and Instagram release information to local investigators over a 40-year-old Larnaca man believed to have shared nude images of 12 women on social media.

Sources close to the matter told the Cyprus Mail on Wednesday the request has already been conveyed through all necessary channels and they were awaiting for a response.

“These processes usually take some time.”

The 40-year-old was arrested on Monday after 12 women, including his current wife and ex-wife reported him for leaking images and videos of sexual content.

It is also believed the man edited the women’s faces to other nude pictures and distributed them.

He is currently serving an eight-day remand order.

