July 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Sexual uploads of wife, ex-wife ‘a very serious case’

By Nick Theodoulou0459

A 40-year-old man on remand for eight days is a “very serious case”, police spokesman Christos Andreou said on Monday where the suspect is alleged to have uploaded sexual content of his ex-wife and current wife.

He is also believed to have edited sexual images of up to ten others.

Andreou said some of the footage and photos uploaded online are real, while others appear to have been edited.

“On June 28 a woman reported the 40-year-old and investigations began immediately, then a second complaint was made which was soon followed up by complaints of a similar nature by ten other women,” Andreou told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

He added that the suspect was arrested on July 29, after relevant statements were made to the police, and was taken to court on Saturday, where an eight-day remand order was issued.

The suspect is being investigated for crimes related to the dissemination of pornographic or sexual content, which falls under the legislation preventing and combating violence against women and protecting personal data.

CNA reported that initial accusations against the 40-year-old were made by his former and current wives, followed-up by another ten women – understood to be from his social circle.

It added that the suspect allegedly uploaded edited photographs of the ten women, which were of naked bodies but with their faces edited on top.

Related Posts

Cyprus private debt surges to 218 per cent of GDP

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Truth commission would be ‘a new page for the Missing in Cyprus’

Iole Damaskinos

Greek and Cyprus leaders focus on cooperation (video)

Nikolaos Prakas

President heads to Jordan, Palestine

Nikolaos Prakas

Police representative charges boat carrying migrants not safe

Nick Theodoulou

Covid cases see small increase

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign