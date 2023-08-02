August 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police seize over half a kilo of cocaine, three arrests

paphos police 1
File photo

Police on Tuesday arrested a 37-year-old man and his parents, aged 65 and 68, for a case of illegal drugs possession with intent to supply.

According to the police, members of the drug squad, following a tip off, searched the house of the 65 and 68-year-old parents of the 37-year-old suspect in Limassol.

The 37-year-old who was in the residence, managed to flee when police arrived, hiding in a nearby property. Police chased the man and found a package containing approximately 647grams of cocaine in the yard of the house.

In a search of the parents’ house which followed police found and seized an additional two packages containing about 22 grams of cocaine.

Police arrested the 65- and 68-year-old parents, as well as the 37-year-old, who turned himself in at a Limassol police station a few hours later accompanied by his lawyer.

Limassol police are furthering the investigation.

