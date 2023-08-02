August 2, 2023

Two dead in Trikomo after pool maintenance incident

Two men died in Trikomo on Tuesday while carrying out maintenance under a hotel.

The men, 41-year-old Mohammad Shayeste and 33-year-old Mohamad Aghjeloo, were working in a corridor three metres under the Caesar’s Resort hotel, where the hotel swimming pool’s waste management facility.

It is currently believed that the pair inhaled toxic gases accumulated under the swimming pool.

After the two bodies were removed, the doctor examining the bodies confirmed there were no signs of assault or abrasions on either corpse.

Two men, aged 45 and 43, have been arrested by Turkish Cypriot police as part of their investigation into the incident.

