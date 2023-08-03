August 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
FootballSport

Messi scores twice in Miami win

By Reuters News Service00
mls: leagues cup orlando city sc at inter miami cf
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal against Orlando City

Lionel Messi scored two more goals, giving him five in three matches for Inter Miami, as he led the Herons to a 3-1 win over Orlando City on Wednesday in a Leagues Cup round-of-32 match at Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

In the seventh minute, Miami’s Robert Taylor clipped a pass over the Orlando defense to an unmarked Messi in the penalty area. The Argentinian World Cup champ chested it down as he approached the 6-yard box, then volleyed in a left-footed shot.

Inter Miami held a 2-1 lead before Messi sealed the outcome in the 72nd minute. Josef Martinez’s chipped pass found Messi in almost the same spot, and Messi knocked in a right-footed volley.

Martinez’s penalty kick in the 51st minute put Miami on top after Orlando’s Cesar Araujo had leveled the score in the 17th minute.

Miami advances to a round-of-16 match against FC Dallas. The contest will be played in Frisco, Texas, on either Sunday, Monday or Tuesday.

The League Cup began with every team from Major League Soccer and Mexico’s Liga MX competing. The group stage narrowed the field to 32 for the start of the single-elimination knockout rounds, which began on Wednesday. The final is scheduled for Aug. 19.

Related Posts

Arsenal’s Jesus out for a few weeks after knee procedure

Reuters News Service

Italian keeper Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years

Reuters News Service

South Africa book spot in knockout stages with last-gasp win over Italy

Reuters News Service

England thrash China 6-1 to ease into last 16

Reuters News Service

Stokes says England ‘walked the walk’ to level Ashes series

Reuters News Service

US scrape through to last 16, Dutch hammer Vietnam

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign