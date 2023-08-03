August 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Paphos upgrading and marketing its tourism experience

By Tom Cleaver099
paphos harbour
File photo: Paphos harbour

The Paphos district is making “intensive efforts” to upgrade and market its tourism experience, according to the Paphos regional tourism board (Etap) executive director Nasos Hadjigeorgiou.

He said Paphos is currently in the process of creating “smart signs” at 24 points of interest around the region, which include digital material, videos and audio tours of the points of interest and their surrounding areas.

In addition, he said work is being undertaken to upgrade equipment at the beaches of Pomos and Argaka, while a plan to upgrade the beach in Timi is being prepared and a survey is being conducted into the creation of a new public beach in Kouklia.

He added that Etap intervenes in various communities to replace and remove signs, renovate facades of buildings, and perform other renovation work, as well as upgrading digital materials such as websites and maps of the region.

He also noted the creation of a smart application aimed at highlighting the myth of Aphrodite in five different languages, and the upgrade of an existing application based on the archaeological park in Kato Paphos to now be available in French.

Furthermore, he said a new nature trail will be created in Anarita, near the Asprokremmos dam as part of a wider plan to evaluate and improve walking trails and nature plans in the district.

Regarding marketing, he explained that Etap has undertaken a digital promotion campaign of the district in a total of eight countries.

The campaign, he said, “is a huge success”, and is expected to run until November.

He added that Etap is running a promotion campaign across Cyprus to attract domestic tourism during the summer.

