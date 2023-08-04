August 4, 2023

Dherynia crossing will be closed on Saturday

ΟΔΟΦΡΑΓΜΑ ΛΕΥΚΑΣ ΑΠΛΙΚΙΟΥ
Dherynia crossing point, Famagusta

The Derynia crossing point will be closed on Friday from 7pm until 11pm police announced on Thursday. The closure is due to the predicted volume of people taking place in anti-occupation events, the announcement said.

