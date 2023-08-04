August 4, 2023

Police investigating rental scam in Limassol

Police in Limassol on Thursday arrested a woman for a case of real estate fraud under investigation.

According to the police, on Monday, a 38-year-old man reported that on July 17 he had responded to an online ad for the rental of an apartment by calling the phone number listed. The man told police an unknown woman took the call and arranged for them to meet to inspect the apartment.

Following the meeting at the apartment, the man agreed to rent it and gave the woman a deposit of €3,080 with the agreement that he would later pay a remaining sum of €2,420. The 38-year-old co-signed a rental contract with the woman.

Subsequently, the would-be-renter contacted the company that manages the building and was told that the woman, posing as their employee, had no connection with the company.

The 38-year-old arranged another meeting with the suspect at noon on Thursday, of which police had been informed. Subsequently, officers carried out a background check on the woman who identified herself to them giving a different name and details from the ones listed in the rental contract concluded with the 38-year-old.

A judicial warrant was issued against the woman, aged 34, and she was arrested and taken into custody, while Limassol CID are continuing investigations.

