What’s Eaten Where: You think it’s hot in Cyprus? Try Phoenix!

Recently, the southern US has hit the news thanks to a high-pressure air dome that wreaked havoc. From Texas to Oregon, extreme temperatures have baked the west and southwest, and 33 per cent of the nation’s residents have experienced a debilitating heatwave. And the worst of it has hit Phoenix, Arizona with temperatures regularly reaching 49C by noon. And, unlike Cyprus, this desert city isn’t even experiencing a nightly reprieve: at 4am, usually the coolest period of the day, it’s 42C, rising to 46C by 7am!
Unsurprisingly, this has only encouraged visitors. Phoenix is well-known for its world-class resorts and excellent golf courses. But this summer, the region has been pulling high-temp tourists. As a result, not only has Arizona broken the record for most electricity used at once, but hospitals have been jammed with heat-stroke cases.
Of course, the roughly 1.75 million residents of Phoenix, the nation’s fifth largest city, are better prepared for extreme heat: “We’re staying inside 24/7, drinking a ton of water, and living on salad!” says one source. “It’s a bit of a change from our usual eclectic mix of southern and Mexican cuisine!”
Among the most popular foods in the city, it’s the chimichanga that’s the favourite. A large, deep-fried burrito packed with meat and veg, and served with cheese and sauce, this dish has achieved cult status in Phoenix, where locals prefer their version huge and overstuffed. Other types of burrito are also common; the carne asada – made with skirt or flank steak marinated in a mix of searing spices, garlic, and lime – crops up time and again at street-side stalls and snack-vans, always served with another local favourite, guacamole…
Perhaps the healthiest thing on the menu, this side dish of mashed avocadoes, onions and tomatoes is a good way to boost the body’s energy in such extreme temperatures. And it’s certainly lighter on the stomach than other local favourites. Because along with their Mexican cuisine, Phoenix residents also enjoy a loaded pizza (deep dish, and smothered with cheese) or a hearty burger (complete with thick-cut bacon, jalapeños, and chilli peppers – exactly what you don’t need during a heat wave!)
But this summer, nobody’s after stodgy food. Even the city’s iconic cocktail has dropped off the menu – although the Tequila Sunrise was invented in Phoenix in the 1930s as a pool-side refreshment, it’s water, not alcohol, that’s now the order of the day!