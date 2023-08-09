August 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Three beer festivals to look forward to

By Eleni Philippou075
globelet reusable dsp8uhrls6c unsplash

The summer heat and an ice-cold beer go hand in hand. Coming up soon are three beer festivals that will take fans to locations in Nicosia and Paphos. Two are returning festivals and one is brand new.

 

Paphos Beer Festival

Returning for another year is one of the island’s longest-standing beer festivals which will take place in Paphos on August 31, September 1, 2 and 3. The square of the Medieval Castle will transform into a large beer party featuring more than 100 types of craft beer. Local and international breweries participate in the event showcasing a large selection of beers for all tastes. Of course, the festival will feature live music entertainment, food stalls, impressive shows and even entertainment for young visitors. The fun will begin at 6pm each evening and will continue until midnight with free entrance for all.

August 31-September 3. Medieval Castle Square, Paphos. Free. Tel: 7008-8850

 

SeptemberFest

Nicosia will host its own beer celebration in the first week of September as the highly popular SeptemberFest returns to Academy Park from September 1 to 7. A whole week of live concerts with stars from the Greek and Cypriot music scene will take place as guests enjoy favourite beer varieties. The event, which has taken place since 2011, always gathers thousands of visitors who party one last time before the new academic year begins. Opening the festival this year is again a concert by the well-known Greek musician Stelios Rokkos.

September 1-7. Academy Park, Nicosia. €10. www.septemberfest.com.cy

 

Foam Festival

Organised for the first time in Cyprus, the Foam Festival will see five local microbreweries present their handcrafted brews to the public. The festival will take place on September 29 and 30 at the Municipal Gardens in Nicosia. From 4pm onwards, Cross Line Brewing, Golem Brewhouse, Humor Beer, Octo Microbrewery and Pivo Microbrewery will craft beer alongside live music and street food options.

September 29-30. Municipal Gardens, Nicosia. 4pm

Related Posts

Nomadic writer considers the world her home

Theo Panayides

Quiet night allows for staggered departure of Limassol fire aerial aid

Iole Damaskinos

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

Man caught stealing from unconscious teen in Ayia Napa

Staff Reporter

The Nature Restoration Law is a game changer for fighting climate change

CM Guest Columnist

US senator ‘ally’ of Cyprus and Greece to address diaspora at UNIC

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign