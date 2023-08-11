August 11, 2023

Arrest made in theft of €6,000 and illegal residence case

A 25-year-old was arrested under suspicion of stealing thousands of euros and residing illegally in the Republic police said on Friday.

According to police, the individual stole a bag with €6,000 in it, which had fallen to the ground from a woman’s car.

Police said that on August 10 in Larnaca, the woman had left her bag on the back side of her car, and drove off, causing the bag to fall.

The 25-year-old on a motorbike stopped to pick it up and feigned an attempt to return it to the owner, police said.

Police added that the individual had turned the bag over to another individual, who claimed to be the rightful owner.

During questioning and investigations, the police determined that the man had been lying and it emerged that he had been residing in the Republic of Cyprus illegally.

The man was arrested.

Police are continuing their investigations.

