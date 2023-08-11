August 11, 2023

Cyprus detects first cases of ‘Eris’ Covid-19 sub-variant

Cyprus has recorded its first confirmed cases of the Covid-19 sub-variant ‘Eris’ but this has not had any impact on the hospitals, according to a senior health official.

Medical services director Elisavet Constantinou explained on Friday that the variant has already been identified in other EU countries and the UK, but most positives have so far been recorded in China.

She added that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has the declared the new sub-variant of Covid-19 as a variant of interest – meaning that increased monitoring protocols are underway.

The WHO has so far said that ‘Eris’ poses a low risk to public health; with no evidence it causes more severed disease than other variants currently circulating.

She emphasised that despite cases of the sub-variant being detected in Cyprus it has so far not led to a significant increase in hospitalisations or ICU occupancy.

Constantinou stated that more details are expected next week.

