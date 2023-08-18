August 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Mild earthquake shakes residents in Limassol

By Tom Cleaver00
a general view of limassol
File photo: General view of Limassol

A mild earthquake struck on Friday afternoon, around ten kilometres northwest of Limassol.

The earthquake had a magnitude of around three on the Richter scale.

 

