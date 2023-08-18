August 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
A minute with

A minute with: Mariam Haladjian, Creative Artist

By Nikolaos Prakas
minute

Where do you live?

I live in Limassol with my guitars, canvases and paints

 

What did you have for breakfast?

Iced latte with coconut milk and a yoghurt pudding with fruit, muesli, and chia seeds. #healthyliving

 

Describe your perfect day

My perfect day would be visiting a new and different place with a loved one, exploring and experiencing the exciting unknown

 

Best book ever read?

Being into art, design and architecture, I am a very visual person. I appreciate books with loads of images, sketches, colours as well as graphs. I tend to avoid books with just black words on blank, white pages

 

Best childhood memory?

It would have to be when I used to visit my grandparents and spend the whole of the summer holidays with them and my cousins. I remember those moments as if they were yesterday…

 

What is always in your fridge?

Coconut milk, eggs, a jar of jalapenos and a jar of my grandmother’s homemade apricot jam

 

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Your Song by Elton John. On repeat. Can’t get enough of it

 

What’s your spirit animal?

Garfield. 100%. I mean, who even likes Mondays?!

 

What are you most proud of?

I am proud of all the things that I’ve accomplished so far – both in my personal life as well as professional. Being stubborn pays off I guess

 

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

I’ve always loved The Sound of Music. The wedding scene gives me the chills Every. Single. Time

 

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My grandmother who passed away six years ago

 

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

July 17, 1955. When Disneyland opened its gates to the public for the first time. I would love to time travel and meet the great Walt Disney himself

 

What is your greatest fear?

Time. There will never be enough

 

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Stop overthinking and just do it. Life is too short

 

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Lack of humour

 

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would curl up on the sofa with a loved one and binge watch all the Disney movies together. I’d definitely die happy.

