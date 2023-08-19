August 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man blames girlfriend as €6,500 goes missing

By Tom Cleaver0365
police light
File photo

A 38-year-old man from Limassol on Saturday reported the theft of €6,500 in cash from his car, pointing the finger at his 24-year-old girlfriend.

According to his recollection of events, the man left the money, which he had obtained from the sale of a share of a business, in the car’s glovebox.

With the money in the glovebox, he took his girlfriend and her daughter out in the car on Friday.

He says he stopped the car and got out of the car for a few minutes to visit a kiosk, while his girlfriend and her daughter remained in the car.

When he returned to his house after having dropped his girlfriend and daughter off, he discovered that the money had disappeared, and reported the case to the police.

An arrest warrant has been issued against the 24-year-old.

Related Posts

Domestic violence reports up by over 300% since 2018

Tom Cleaver

Tatar: Russia set to ‘partially recognise’ north

Tom Cleaver

Trikomo murder case suspects behind bars pending trial

Tom Cleaver

Hotel occupancy rates ‘to reach 95%’

Tom Cleaver

Stray dog situation ‘greatly worsened’

Tom Cleaver

Nissi Beach among world’s top beaches on Instagram

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign