August 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Melissa Hekkers
picture1

In today’s episode, the United Nations Security Council late on Monday expressed its deep concern over the developments in Pyla, in which three UN peacekeepers were attacked after a confrontation with the north.

Elsewhere, the government yesterday decided migrants protesting over their living conditions in an apartment complex in Chlorakas should be kicked out and relocated to Kofinou.

Also, in 2021 Cyprus ranked fourth in the EU in terms of the number of practicing doctors per capita, according to data just released by Eurostat.

All this and more in today’s Daily News Briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

