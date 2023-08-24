August 24, 2023

4th Queer Wave Festival brings more LGBTQIA+ screenings

The festival that pledged to create a space for queer cinema in Cyprus is back for its 4th annual celebration. The Queer Wave line-up once again boasts an eclectic selection of recent Cypriot and international works, alongside gems of queer cinema from decades long past.

Queer Wave returns for another 10 days this year, with over 20 screenings, discussion panels and parallel events featuring local artists and DJs. As in previous years, the selection has been curated to include festival winners, impressive works by newcomers, and some slightly more eccentric options. The festival will once again provide a means to celebrate LGBTQIA+ experiences, build community, and explore the multiplicity of forms that queer cinema and lives can take, through works of fiction, documentary, animation and hybrids.

The 4th edition of Queer Wave will be taking place from September 8 to 17 in Nicosia. Sessions x SPEL will provide the festival’s main venue for this edition, as Queer Wave renews its partnership with Sessions, now at the State Gallery of Contemporary Art – SPEL. On September 15, open-air screenings will take place north of the green line on the premises of Shakespeare House, courtesy of the British High Commission. The festival will conclude with two more days of open-air screenings on September 16 and 17 on the Sessions x SPEL rooftop (Cloud). The full programme will soon be announced on the festival’s website www.queerwave.com.

 

4th Queer Wave

Cyprus’ LGBTQIA+ film festival. September 8-17. Various locations, mainly at Sessions- State Gallery of Contemporary Art – SPEL, Nicosia. www.queerwave.com

