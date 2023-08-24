August 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Award-winning Argentinian guitarist to perform in Cyprus

By Eleni Philippou00
hernan romero

The Pattihio Limassol Municipal Theatre has an exciting event on its September agenda as it welcomes Grammy and Emmy Award-winner Hernan Romero to its stage. The guitarist is a world-renowned musician, composer and producer with roots in Argentina and the USA who is set to perform in Limassol on September 15.

A close collaborator of the legendary guitarist Al Di Meola, this time Romero has imbued his progressive style of music, rooted in Latin and Gypsy flamenco, with jazz, the Middle East and Mediterranean musical traditions. Accompanied by four talented outstanding musicians and a couple of inspirational Tango dancers, Romero will please the audience’s sense of rhythm, musical improvisation and imagination, keeping the romantic heart on fire.

In an evening performance titled A Journey of the Senses, Romero on guitar and vocals will be accompanied on stage by Marcos Press (Argentina/Cyprus) on violin, Rodrigo Caceres (Chile/Cyprus) on bass, Rodrigo G Pahlen (Uruguay/Barcelona) on piano and Andreas Stefanou (Cyprus) on the cajón. Also joining the musicians to add an extra layer to the concert are the European Tango Champions Olga Nikola and Dmitry Kuznetsov who will present a live tango performance.

 

A Journey of the Senses

Concert with Argentinian/USA guitarist Hernan Romero. September 15. Pattihio Municipal Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. Prices start at €30. Tel: 7000-0028

Related Posts

Access For All Festival returns to Limassol’s Old Port

Eleni Philippou

Restaurant review: Cambanella’s, Larnaca

Andreas Nichola

Who is headlining upcoming BEONIX music festival

Eleni Philippou

Women the focus of upcoming events at AG Leventis Gallery

Eleni Philippou

Famous Ukrainian band makes Cyprus stop on European tour

Eleni Philippou

Walking tour explores ecology of art

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign