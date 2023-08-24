The August Altcoin edition: Unraveling the hype around THORChain (RUNE), Pomerdoge (POMD), and Solana (SOL)

Welcome to the August Altcoin Edition, where we delve into the hype surrounding THORChain (RUNE), Pomerdoge (POMD), and Solana (SOL). In this edition, we’ll shine a spotlight on some of the most talked-about altcoins in the crypto sphere. The most notable among them is Pomerdoge, which has been making headlines lately in the ongoing presale of discounted POMD tokens. Let’s begin!

Pomerdoge (POMD): 2023’s potential Memecoin champion

In the bustling realm of memecoins, Pomerdoge is shaping up to be a formidable contender, set to potentially eclipse Pepe as 2023’s premier meme coin. Anchored by its delightful Pomeranian dog mascot, the project is surging in popularity, evidenced by the sale of 150+ million tokens so far during the presale.

What sets Pomerdoge apart from the vast sea of memecoins is its comprehensive ecosystem. It masterfully blends play-to-earn gaming, intriguing NFT offerings, and an enticing rewards setup to curate a unique user experience.

This combination affords participants a dual benefit: immersive gameplay along with tangible rewards, nurturing a fervent community whose dedication will likely fortify the project’s long-term valuation.

Holding POMD tokens opens the door to an array of exclusive perks, from access to coveted NFTs, making purchases within the Pomerdoge bazaar, to unlocking one-of-a-kind in-game bonuses. Such incentives promise to draw a broader audience, pushing the token’s potential valuation upwards.

While the much-anticipated Pomerdoge game awaits its official launch, enthusiasts can dive into the action by joining the ongoing presale. With Phase 1 unfolding, POMD tokens are available for the enticing rate of $0.009, set to inch higher in the forthcoming presale stages.

Pomerdoge is not just another memecoin; it brings to the table genuine utility, coupled with mounting interest. And if the presale momentum serves as a precursor, projections suggest a staggering 5,000% upswing in Pomerdoge’s valuation within the year.

THORChain (RUNE): Watching the crucial $2.00 threshold

While Bitcoin’s 20% downturn sent shockwaves through many portfolios, THORChain emerged as a phoenix, astonishingly rallying over 40% in a period dominated by bearish sentiment. From a modest $0.92, THORChain climbed to $2.00 in a mere three weeks.

This commendable performance isn’t just a result of market dynamics but is primarily anchored to THORChain’s groundbreaking launch of streaming swaps. By harnessing the power of sub-swaps, THORChain offers traders unprecedented pricing advantages to traders.

Parallel to its price surge, there was another metric where THORChain turned heads – its trading volume. There was a jaw-dropping 94% spike, catapulting the trading volume to $211,230,019.

But it’s not all sunshine and rainbows for THORChain. Despite the bullish news, it’s pertinent to note that THORChain is still grappling with a 92% dip from its all-time high. It’s clear that THORChain has baggage from the 2021 bear market.

The correction has ushered THORChain into the $1.60 zone, a region where it seems to have carved out a semblance of support, at least on a daily scale. The next leg up will depend on THORChain’s resilience in its ability to break the insurmountable resistance at the $2.00 level.

Analysis insights: Solana (SOL) vs. Pomerdoge (POMD) investment potential

Solana is making an admirable comeback following a few hurdles. As Ethereum confronts the challenges of DeFi 2.0, developers, enticed by what Solana has to offer, are increasingly shifting their focus to it for next-gen DeFi projects. This is shown in the 50% increase in TVL since January 2023.

Solana’s notable surge from $18.70 to $32 in barely a week after overcoming a symmetrical triangle formation underscores its potential for quick gains. Although Solana is currently trading at a moderate $21, many analysts see this as a small dip before the pump to $80 before 2025.

However, Solana’s trajectory is still somewhat linked to the broader crypto market mood and dictated by Bitcoin’s performance. But in contrast, Pomerdoge remains unscathed with a presale that is growing on a daily basis.

Analysts also note that while Solana is predicted to hit $80 and beyond within the next two years, the market is already incredibly high. Pomerdoge is the better choice when it comes to realizing the maximum return on investments, as it is currently priced at a more affordable level.

