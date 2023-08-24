August 24, 2023

Three kilograms of cannabis found in cereal boxes

Three kilograms of cannabis were found inside cereal boxes by police at Larnaca airport, while police in Paphos arrested a man who attempted to take receipt of the package.

According to the police, the cannabis was found during a “usual inspection” on postal packages arriving at the airport on Tuesday.

The package with the cannabis inside was “a postal package originating in Canada with declared content of ‘clothing and food’ with an unknown sender, and a recipient a foreign national in Paphos”.

Police say the cereal boxes were of a “well-known cereal brand” and that a “strange odour was emanating” from them.

The cannabis located therein was stored in five airtight packages, with a total weight of three kilograms.

On Thursday, a man presented himself at the Paphos post office with the intent of receiving the package. He was arrested at the scene.

The police’s investigation into the incident is ongoing.

