Biggest street music festival in Cyprus coming to Protaras

Live music under the light of the full moon, the biggest moon of the year. That is what is coming up on Thursday as the Youth of Paralimni organises the MoonWalk festival in Protaras. Happening once a year when the August full moon arrives in all its glory, the event gathers over 130 musicians who will perform for visitors strolling on the Pernera-Protaras promenade. The entertainment will showcase some of the island’s best musicians, for free!
“In recent years,” says the Youth of Paralimni, “we’ve grown accustomed to the enchanting melodies and unique sounds of the Protaras sea illuminated by the summer’s last full moon. This captivating scene, accompanied by diverse musical acts, offers a special experience that’s not to be missed. Referred to as the ‘most romantic and melodic stroll in Cyprus’, the MoonWalk festival is back again.”
This year’s MoonWalk event will take place from 8pm to 11pm, starting from the Saint Nicholas chapel next to the new Paralimni Marina in Pernera. All along the coast, spanning some five kilometres, 30 music stages will be set up where musicians will perform simultaneously. Visitors will be able to stop and listen to each band as they stroll the promenade, with the final musical act located at Fig Tree Bay.
Under the light of the full moon, music lovers and holidaymakers will enjoy live music of various styles – jazz, swing, Greek pop and folk, flamenco and rumba, contemporary DJs and soul among others. To honour the evening’s grand protagonist, the Cyprus Astronomical Society will provide telescopes, positioned at specific points along the promenade for the public to witness the full moon up close.
Besides coinciding with the Blue Moon of the year, MoonWalk 2023 holds a special significance as it’s dedicated to the memory of Kyriakou Pelagia, a remarkable figure in Cypriot traditional music. To honour her legacy, the Youth of Paralimni will pay tribute to her iconic contribution through songs, encompassing various rhythms and styles.
Moreover, the group is hosting a photography and video contest, offering prizes of €500. They encourage participants to capture the moonrise over the sea and create videos featuring Kyriakou Pelagia’s songs in genres like jazz, rock, and funk. Further details can be found on the festival’s official website, www.moonwalk.com.cy. A detailed map with the locations of the music stages and the bands that will perform has been created for visitors to navigate easily through the open-air event.
