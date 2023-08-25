August 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Main

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter04
bbb
File Photo: US Senator Bob Menendez

In today’s episode, visiting US Senator Robert Menendez on Thursday called on the United Nations Security Council to immediately pass a resolution denouncing recent Turkish actions in the buffer zone in Pyla and said his country should move from “condemnation to action” in its overall approach to the Cyprus issue.

Elsewhere, four trade unions representing workers in the Electricity Authority of Cyprus on Thursday pilloried plans for the EuroAsia interconnector, warning that Cypriot taxpayers may end up getting saddled with even higher electricity bills.

There’s also the announcement that British bases police found an improvised explosive device during a search of residential properties in the village of Trachoni in the Akrotiri base area.

All these and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Giuliani surrenders in Trump election subversion case, $150,000 bond set

Reuters News Service

Energy minister due in China to receive LNG vessel

Nick Theodoulou

Three pools at Vokolida hotel found to contain levels of bacteria above limits

Tom Cleaver

Unmasking Greenwashing: Deception in the pursuit of Sustainability

CM Guest Columnist

US scrape through to last 16, Dutch hammer Vietnam

Reuters News Service

US sanctions four Bosnian Serb top officials for undermining peace deal

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign