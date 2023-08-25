August 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Food and DrinkLife & Style

Guest recipes with Farah Shammas

By CM Guest Columnist01
guest main

Sweet vegan treats

 Healthy Biscuits

3 small Cyprus bananas, mashed

1 pinch of iodised sea salt

1 drop of vanilla extract

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

1/3 cup of Date syrup*

2 tablespoons of almond milk

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon powder

1/2 cup coconut flour

1/2 cup whole grain oats

1/2 cup mixed granola

2/3 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

1 teaspoon sesame seeds

1 tablespoon ground flax seeds

*to make the date syrup, take three large dates, remove the seed and cut them into small pieces. Cover them in hot water and allow them to soak for 5 minutes and mash them with a fork.

 

Preheat oven to 180 degrees.

Mix all the wet ingredients first.

Add the dry ones on top and make sure to mix in the baking powder/bicarbonate of soda into the flour before mixing everything together.

Take less than a tablespoon worth of mix and make into a small ball.

Place on baking paper and press down to make a circular biscuit.

Repeat – you should get about 16 biscuits.

Bake for 15 minutes.

Enjoy.

 

guest2Vegan 1 minute ice cream

3 or 4 frozen ripe bananas

Splash of plant-based chocolate milk

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

1 tablespoon ground flaxseeds

3 drops vanilla extract

4 medjool dates (no pips)

 

Mix all together in a strong blender

Serve immediately and gobble up

 

Vegan fluffy waffles

2 cups wholemeal flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 cup vegan butter

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 and 1/2 cups coconut milk

3 drops vanilla essence

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

 

Mix dry ingredients together and then add the rest

Pour into waffle maker and cook til golden

Enjoy with vegan chocolate spread and ice cream

 

If you would like to receive more including a free recipe book and to get emails with healthy living tips, live zooms sessions and attend physical events at a discount, join Farahs Club for just €1. https://www.farahs.club/products/subscription

Related Posts

Study Cyprus as it was formed

Paul Lambis

Great tips on how to style short hairstyles

CM Guest Columnist

Restaurant review: Cambanella’s, Larnaca

Andreas Nichola

From Eoka fighter to art collector

Theo Panayides

What is addiction?

CM Guest Columnist

Unconventional luxury brand collaborations are everywhere

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign