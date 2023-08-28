August 28, 2023

US Open order of play on Monday

Order of play on the main show courts on the first day of the U.S. Open on Monday (play 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Rebecca Peterson (Sweden)

Learner Tien (U.S.) v 10-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.)

Laura Siegemund (Germany) v 6-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

Alexandre Muller (France) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

18-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v Fiona Ferro (France)

Sloane Stephens (U.S.) v 19-Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil)

Steve Johnson (U.S.) v 9-Taylor Fritz (U.S.)

7-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v Milos Raonic (Canada)

Tatiana Prozorova (Russia) V Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark)

