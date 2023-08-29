CySO to present a new season of concerts

With September just around the corner, a new season of cultural happenings awaits! As the new academic year begins, the local cultural scene shakes off the August snooze and prepares for a packed calendar. Making its comeback is the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, which will host a number of concerts from September to December at numerous locations.
“With great pleasure, we announce the Cyprus Symphony Orchestras Artistic Programme for September-December 2023, which comprises exciting programmes and collaborations with distinguished artists from Cyprus and the international scene,” says the orchestra.
“Within our various concerts series, the repertoire offers a wide range of options that cater for different members of the audience, comprising mainstream classical repertoire and new compositions – some presented in Cyprus or world premiere – popular orchestral music, a musical tale, a ballet and a musical!”
The new season will begin with two September concerts; Timeless Masterpieces on September 4 and Orchestra 4 All – Music in the City on September 22, both in Nicosia. The first concert will feature the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra at the Strovolos Municipal Theatre while the second will be a free event in collaboration with the Friends of Nicosia Association, taking place in Eleftheria Square.
Two more concerts are planned for October that will extend beyond Nicosia. The Starlight 1 – Great Performers concert will take place in Limassol and Nicosia on October 5 and 6 respectively, while Premiere 1 will travel to Larnaca, Paphos and Nicosia on October 18, 19 and 20.
Four concerts will make up the November agenda, starting with Cyprophonia 1 in Limassol and Nicosia (November 2 and 3). Towards the middle of the month, Paphos and Nicosia will host the Premiere 2 concert while the end of November will host family and educational concerts. Bringing the adventurous musical story Peter and the Wolf, the orchestra will present a family-friendly performance on November 25 in Nicosia before it tours selected primary schools in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos districts.
To conclude the year, some of the orchestra’s most popular occasions will take place in December. Three concerts await in the last month of the year, starting with Starlight 2 – Great Performers in Limassol and Nicosia in early December. Then, between December 21 and 23, the Nicosia Youth Ballet and the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra will join forces again to present Tchaikovsky’s ballet The Nutcracker in a Christmas mood.
Lastly, the smash hit Cypriot musical My Snowman by Alex Panayi, Stavros Stavrou and Katerina Α Christofidou will be presented in a brand new production of the classic musical for young audiences. Featuring over 100 performers on stage, the students and teachers of the Music School of Nicosia, on December 22 and 23 promise to be a highlight of this year’s festive season for the whole family.
Cyprus Symphony Orchestra September-December
For more details and tickets please visit www.cyso.org.cy