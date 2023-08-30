August 30, 2023

Private American Medical Centre to open new hospital in Limassol

Architect's view of the new American Medical Centre

The American Medical Centre is opening a new hospital in Limassol, set to “transform” the country’s health in the private sector.

Works are set to begin on the 12,900 metres square project in a few months and will be completed about a year-and-a-half later.

“It will become one of the largest and most advanced private hospitals in the broader area,” the centre said.

The hospital will be built “in the heart of Limassol” opposite the city’s main police department, near the technical school.

It will have 10 floors and 70 beds, with each room having its own balcony garden. The whole building will have greenery spread around the premises, creating “a beautiful environment for the patients and visitors”.

Patient rooms will be on the top three floors to offer a panoramic view and boost mental health.

Existing outside of the national health system Gesy, it will offer “the full range of medical services and specialisations, meeting the needs of a rapidly developing city, bridging the gap created by the inclusion of Limassol’s hospitals in Gesy”.

Limassol’s American Medical Centre will also offer a first aid and ER department, an intensive care unit, five operating rooms equipped with high-tech medical machines, support areas and a helipad for the immediate transfer of patients.

The building will also be environmentally friendly and energy efficient, according to the centre.

The American Medical Centre/American Heart Institute has been operating in Nicosia since 1999 as the first private specialised cardiovascular institute.

