August 30, 2023

Two arrests after attempted murder

By Antigoni Pitta00
A 31-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were arrested on Wednesday in relation to an attempted murder in Xylotymbou.

According to Famagusta police spokesman Steve Theodoulou, the two were arrested after a 35-year-old-man was seriously injured on Tuesday afternoon.

The two face charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony, he said.

They will both face Famagusta district court on Thursday where they are expected to be remanded.

The victim was found by family members lying in a pool of blood at his Xylotymbou home around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

He was immediately taken to Larnaca hospital, but due to the seriousness of his head injuries he was moved to Nicosia general hospital.

