September 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nicosia water board celebrates 70 years

By Tom Cleaver023
demetriou with an award
Annita Demetriou receives her award

The Nicosia water board celebrated 70 years since its creation on Monday and bestowed awards unto legislators who contributed to its progress.

Among those handed awards were President Nikos Christodoulides, interior minister Konstantinos Ioannou, house speaker Annita Demetriou, as well as former heads of the organisation.

The anniversary comes amid evolution for the water board as district-level administrations are set to come into being in the near future.

Receiving her award, Demetriou referred to that evolution, saying “we are proud of the work done by the entire parliament to enact a major reform, but also for the support to the Nicosia water board”.

Ioannou said the award is “a recognition of the interior ministry’s remarkable contribution to the evolution of the water board”, and that it “reflects the dedication to promoting the sustainable use and efficient management of water”.

“The award also recognises the projects implemented during this 70-year journey. Through these efforts … the supply of sufficient quantities of water of excellent quality was ensured, new innovated technologies and digitalisation were adopted, new reservoirs were erected”, he said.

Also speaking at the event, Nicosia mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis said the Nicosia district administration should receive “special treatment” from the national government.

He said special treatment is required because the capital’s water treatment facility is located in Mia Milia in the north and it “is not able to have significant income from large hotel units, as is the practice in coastal cities, with the result that most of the operating costs are borne by households”.

