TV clips to watch over and over

CONSTANTINOS PSILLIDES picks what he considers the four most rewatchable scenes from recent shows

As you probably already know, both writers and actors are currently on strike asking for fair treatment by studios. The strike has been going on for months and it is only now that the industry is feeling the repercussions: the Emmys have been postponed, productions are shutting down left and right and Netflix premieres were booed at the Venice Film Festival. In support of the strike, let us have a look at four scenes from recent shows that we could watch again and again!

Peacemaker opening credits (HBO)

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena reprises his role as the superhero Peacemaker from James Gunn’s film The Suicide Squad, a ruthless vigilante who just wants peace, even if that means that he will have to kill every single person to achieve it.

Gunn promised that the series would be original, but nothing could prepare fans for the absolute blast of enjoyment that is the opening credits! “Do you want to taste it,” a cheesy pop-rock song from Norwegian glam metal band Wig Wam asks as Cena starts dancing to it! The dance is strictly choreographed and he is soon joined by every other member of the cast, even characters who have only a single line of dialogue. They execute the choreography perfectly and in character, as their facial expressions show that nobody enjoys it. Much like the series itself, it’s bizarre, hilarious and totally rewatchable!

Ted Lasso – Roy hugs Jamie (Apple TV)

There are a ton of scenes that we could reference from Apple sleeper-hit Ted Lasso. Ted Crimm’s (the Independent) article, Ted hustling at darts, Rebecca’s speech at her father’s funeral and so, so, many others. But there is one scene that really showcases exactly what the show is about in its heart: an examination of healthy male relationships versus the toxic one.

Following a devastating loss to Manchester City, Richmond players are in the locker room trying to figure out what went wrong. In barges the father of Jamie Tartt – the team’s star player who left them for Man City but came back – and proceeds to berate them and belittle Jamie. The show had previously established him as an absentee father, being verbally and physically abusive to his son. When Jamie asks him to stop, he refuses and threatens to assault him. Having had enough of his abuse Jamie punches him in the face, knocking him to the floor. His father is thrown out, an emotionally wrecked Jamie stands motionless and everyone is in stunned silence. It is the team’s former captain, the gruff and macho Roy Kent who defuses the situation, walking up to Jamie and giving him a hug. Jamie returns the hug and starts to sob, releasing the pent-up emotions that have been eating him inside for years.

The Bear – Richie sings Taylor Swift (Hulu/FX)

The Bear tells the story of Carmy Berzatto, a celebrated chef, who walks away from a promising career to return to his family sandwich shop following the suicide of his brother Mickey. Richie, his brother’s best friend and manager of the sandwich shop, has been close to the Berzattos since childhood and considers them more or less his own family. He is 45, divorced, rarely gets to see his daughter and is mad at the world. While he shows himself to have a heart, Richie keeps making all the wrong choices and by the ‘Forks’ episode in season 2 he is at his lowest. So, when Carmy decides to send him to an upscale restaurant for training (where he ends up polishing forks for eight hours a day) Richie believes he is trying to get rid of him.

Despite considering the job beneath him, Richie is amazed at the dedication of the rest of the staff and after being told off for being disrespectful so decides to apply himself for the first time in his life. To his surprise he does a great job, is trusted with more tasks and ends up gaining the respect of his colleagues. Having found his path in life and gaining self-respect for the first time, achieving what he thought would escape him forever, Ritchie is filled with unbridled joy, seeing the best in everyone and everything. Even if that is a cheesy, pop song by Taylor Swift. Ritchie sings Love Story at the top of his lungs while driving, smiling in pure ecstasy. It’s raw, extremely emotional and masterfully delivered! We love you, Ritchie!

Stranger Things – Eddie Munson shreds Metallica

Nostalgia is one helluva a drug and Stranger Things is essentially built on it. In the show’s 4th season, our heroes find themselves in the lair of the antagonist Vecna but need a distraction to lure away a swarm of bats guarding it. And they do it in the most 80s way ever: with D&D-loving bad-boy newcomer Eddie Munson shredding the guitar playing Metallica’s Master of Puppets. The result is a scene that will remain in the collective consciousness for years, an epic showdown of titanic proportions! Rock on brother Eddie, rock on!