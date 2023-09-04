Scholarships offered to girls choosing engineering at Frederick university

Two scholarships will be awarded to girls wishing to study engineering at the Frederick university this academic year.

Frederick University and Chevron are offering two scholarships for the 2023-24 academic year for girls who choose to study at the University’s School of Engineering: one scholarship covers 100 per cent of tuition and the second scholarship covers 80 per cent of tuition.

Chevron, one of the world’s leading energy giants, and Frederick University are collaborating to implement this action to encourage more girls to choose studies and careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) fields, recognizing the impact of the underrepresentation of women in Engineering and Technology and as part of the shared goal of promoting gender equality.

The scholarships are available to incoming female students choosing any of the degree programmes at Frederick University’s School of Engineering and Technology. These concern computer science, computer engineering, mechanical engineering, automotive engineering, electrical engineering and civil engineering.

The two scholarships will be awarded based on socio-economic criteria and the applicant’s high school graduation rate. The scholarships are valid for the first year of study. After the 2023 – 2024 academic year, a portion of the scholarship will be renewed each semester taking into account the student’s overall performance during the previous academic semester, based on an existing Frederick University special plan that covers up to 50 per cent of tuition.

“Chevron is proud to partner with Frederick University to provide scholarships to female students, encouraging women to pursue studies in STEM fields. Our support for education in these fields helps communities thrive through a collaborative process. We want to give the younger generation the tools to be able to meet future challenges,” said Kristian Svendsen, Regional Manager, Chevron Egypt and Cyprus.

Frederick University Council President, Natasha Frederick, said: “We are particularly pleased to join forces with Chevron on an issue that we as a University consider extremely important.

“The underrepresentation of women in Technology and Engineering means a loss of talented human resources in the areas with the greatest growth and job offerings. Women can play an important role in these fields. Thanks to their different perceptions, experiences and ideas, they can contribute to a healthier, fairer and more sustainable world. Our aim is to eliminate prejudices and stereotypes and encourage girls to pursue studies in STEM fields.”

Frederick University is implementing from 2021 the long-term campaign “To all women and girls: join the Journey in Engineering and Technology” to address the underrepresentation of women in STEM fields, which is under the auspices of the Commissioner for Gender Equality. As part of the campaign, the University is offering 50 per cent scholarships to all girls who choose to study in undergraduate programmes at the University’s Faculty of Engineering. As such, female applicants who are not selected for scholarships by Chevron and Frederick University will be offered 50 per cent scholarships under this plan.

Interested candidates can find the application and the scholarship announcement including the terms and conditions here and for further information and clarifications they can contact the Admissions Office at the email [email protected] or at the phone numbers 22394394 (Nicosia), 25730975 (Limassol).

Completed applications with the required certificates and documents must be submitted online at [email protected] by Monday, September 11, 2023.