Use TaxApp.cy to simplify 2022 Cyprus Tax Form submission

The official submission of Cyprus Tax Form for the year 2022 has commenced, a process that, according to Cyprus’ Tax Department will conclude on October 2, 2023. At the same time, the team behind the specialised application TaxApp.cy is in full swing. This innovative web-based ‘tax tool’ has been bridging a gap in the market over recent years, allowing users to complete and submit their Cyprus tax forms by following simple instructions. It transforms an admittedly stressful obligation into an easy, brief, and educational process.
By way of reminder: employees, pensioners, and the self-employed – whose gross (i.e., pre-tax) income for the fiscal year 2022 exceeds €19,500 – are obliged to submit a tax form. Things are expected to change when it comes time to filing the 2024 tax forms (to be submitted in 2025), as it is highly likely the recent legislative amendment will be implemented, making filing an income tax declaration mandatory for all taxpayers (with specific exceptions), irrespective of the amount of income earned.
TaxApp.cy is designed for everyone, regardless of their knowledge of tax matters or ‘income types’. It’s a smart application (web-app) that guides users through the preparation and submission of their Cyprus tax form, serving as an intermediary between the user and the government’s TAXISnet website. Via a simple ‘questionnaire’ process, and utilising data gathered from user responses, TaxApp completes the tax form and calculates payable taxes (if applicable). TaxApp.cy also offers peace of mind as professional tax consultants review the tax form before its submission to TAXISnet (on the user’s behalf), ensuring its accuracy. TaxApp.cy users receive assistance and guidance at every step of the process, and much of the information is stated only once, facilitating the submission for the next tax year.
“TaxApp.cy is aimed at individuals irrespective of their tax knowledge, educational level, and/or computer literacy,” stressed Marios Papageorgiou, Co-Founder and CEO of TaxApp.cy.
“During the platform’s initial years of operation, we were honoured by an impressive response from the public, with over 4,000 people already registered – many of them young individuals, both Cypriots and foreigners residing in our country.”
As for the security of personal data, CEO Papageorgiou added: “due to the nature of the application, the security of user-data is one of our top priorities; both the website and the application use encrypted connections (SSL) and a firewall”.
TaxApp’s platform complies with all data protection regulations such as GDPR and is also monitored by SELK – the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus.