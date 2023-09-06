September 6, 2023

Pilot programme to teach German in schools

By Antigoni Pitta02
The cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal tabled by the education ministry to implement a pilot programme for German language learning in state secondary schools.

Two schools have been selected for the testing of the German programme. In Nicosia it will be implemented in Archbishop Makarios III lyceums in Platy and Dasoupoli, and in Limassol the Linopetra gymnasium and lyceum.

The programme will operate in the first grade of gymnasium and the first grade of lyceum, with classes carried out after school hours, from 1.35 to 2.20 pm so as to not affect the existing teaching schedule.

The decision also provides for the gradual expansion of the programme to other districts, after the trial run is evaluated.

Through the programme, pupils will have the opportunity to learn German to a very high level, under the supervision of the Goethe German institute.

The Goethe institute will additionally provide training for teachers, and accreditation for students on the level of German they learn.

 

