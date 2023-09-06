September 6, 2023

Three arrests for cannabis in Famagusta and Nicosia

Three people were arrested in two separate cases after a total of 7.3 kg of cannabis were detected in Famagusta and Nicosia on Tuesday.

Customs authorities carrying out checks ascertained that a package received from abroad to a post office in Famagusta contained seven nylon packages with 4.3kg of cannabis in cereal boxes. 

At around 12.50pm, a 19-year-old woman presented herself at the post office to receive the goods whereupon she was arrested by members of the drug squad (Ykan).

The 19-year-old had arrived at the scene by a taxi, driven by a 30-year-old man, with a 24-year-old passenger. When police attempted an identity check, the 24-year-old allegedly resisted and shoved an officer, resulting in his arrest.

The above two persons were re-arrested with court warrants and placed in custody, while the Famagusta police continue continues investigations.

In another incident at noon on Tuesday in Nicosia, a 17-year-old went to a post office where he presented himself as the recipient of a package, known to authorities to contain 3kg of cannabis.

The 17-year-old was arrested by the Nicosia drug squad at the scene and taken to their offices where he was re-arrested based on a court warrant, and taken into custody.

The Nicosia branch are furthering the case.

