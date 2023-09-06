September 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

World Health Organisation to open office in Cyprus

By Staff Reporter03
download

The government approved plans on Wednesday for the opening of a national office of the World Health Organisation in Cyprus.

The bill will now be submitted to the House of Representatives, which will deliberate the office’s funding, staffing and activation.

Priorities regarding technical support from the office have already been set, including dealing with potential future health crises, ensuring the sustainability of Gesy, and drafting a national strategy for mental health, with action plans being prepared for all three and more.

 

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Arrests made for illegal hunting and bird trapping

Jonathan Shkurko

No agreement on leaders’ meeting with Guterres

Antigoni Pitta

Chinese delegation to visit Limassol, strengthen bilateral ties

Jonathan Shkurko

Kombos condemns anti-immigrant rally in meeting with Kuwait ambassador

Jonathan Shkurko

High-profile Turkish Cypriots sign petition against Kismir case

Tom Cleaver

Turkish Cypriot fined after winning €79,000 at casino

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign