September 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

North wakes up to 4G mobile internet for first time

By Tom Cleaver05
internet 4g 5327936 1280

4G mobile internet is now available in the north for the first time, after telecommunications company KKTCell began providing the service at midnight on Wednesday.

KKTCell, a subsidiary of Turkish company Turkcell, are one of two networks expected to upgrade their service to 4G this year, with the other being Telsim, the north’s subsidiary of Vodafone, which is expected to begin offering 4G service in November.

Speaking shortly before the 4G service was connected, KKTCell manager Murat Kucukozdemir said mobile internet speeds would now be ten times as fast as they were.

He added that 4G “will eliminate important deficiencies in both business life and social life” and will also encourage digital nomads and “technology experts” to move to the north.

 

