September 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pick up after your dog, Aglandjia municipality appeals

Aglandjia municipality has called on residents to respect the environment and pick up after their dogs with a new campaign.

Signs reminding dog guardians to clean up after their pets during walks will be put up at different points in the municipality. More bins are also expected to be installed during the campaign and waste collection bags to be made available.

In the relevant announcement, the municipality stressed that dog guardians have the sole responsibility for the proper care and cleanliness of their animals.

“Behind every happy and healthy dog, there is always its informed and responsible guardian”, the statement said.

It added that cleaning after dogs shows respect to the environment but also to other people, including those with disabilities.

“Dogs give us pure, selfless and unconditional love. Let us reciprocate by taking our responsibilities towards them, ensuring a happy and healthy life for them,” the municipality added.

