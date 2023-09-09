September 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Migration issues will be tackled, president says

By Source: Cyprus News Agency01
christodoulides
President Nikos Christodoulides

The issue of migration will be tackled in its entirety, President Nikos Christodoulides has said, stating that the issue was among his government’s seven policy priorities.

His comments in an interview with daily Phileleftheros came after attacks against migrants during recent protests that took place in Limassol and Chlorakas in Paphos.

In the interview published on Saturday, Christodoulides said the government had slashed migration flows by 50 per cent while readmissions had increased by 55 per cent in the last four months.

He said the authorities were processing 1,800 asylum applications per month compared with 1,000 in previous periods, while they were in consultation with the Supreme Court with a view to further increasing the speed of processing.

“We will hire new staff for (application) examinations and we are preparing a new pre-departure centre,” Christodoulides said, explaining that migrants who enter the country illegally would be arrested and placed in the centre until their deportation.

He also recalled that the government has tabled a bill for the creation of a deputy ministry on migration expressing hope that parliament would respond swiftly with approval.

“Therefore, I can say that migration will be tackled,” he said.

Asked on the recent incidents, the president condemned any form of violence and said that it was unacceptable.

He also said he was not satisfied with the explanations given by the police concerning their operational plan and for this reason he requested a note from the justice minister with conclusions as to the police response.

“From what I heard I was not at all satisfied,” he said.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

