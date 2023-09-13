September 13, 2023

Second perimeter fence completed at Pournara reception centre

police at pournara
File photo: Police officers at Pournara camp (Christos Theodorides)

The interior ministry on Wednesday announced the completion of construction for a second supplementary perimeter fence surrounding the Pournara reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia.

The newly installed fence at the reception centre aims to provide better control over the movements within the premises.

“This measure was implemented to safeguard both the residents themselves and the safety and well-being of the wider community,” a statement released by the interior ministry said.

“With the reinforcement of the fence, efforts are being made to prevent and impede the exit and movement of migrants towards the Kokkinotrimithia community or other areas.”

Migrants housed at Pournara, which serves as a first reception centre for people entering Cyprus illegally, are not allowed leave the facility until the necessary formal registration procedures are completed.

Procedures include the identification of individuals, the processing of asylum applications, as well as background and medical checks.

Migrants arriving at Pournara are also informed about their rights and obligations in the country.

Currently, the number of migrants housed at the centre is significantly lower compared to the same time last year. Specifically, on Tuesday, there were 692 residents at Pournara, compared to 1,698 last year.

The average number of residents has decreased significantly due to reduced arrivals and asylum applications in the Republic compared to last year, which have decreased by over 50 per cent.

Asylum applications filed between March to August 2022 amounted to 11,961, as opposed to the 5,866 filed during the same period in 2023.

“Additionally, the number of residents has decreased due to expedited procedures within the centre and its reinforcement with additional personnel from the Asylum Service,” the interior ministry statement concluded.

