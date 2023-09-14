September 14, 2023

New mosque to be built in Kioneli

Mayor Huseyin Amcaoglu (centre), Foundations administration (Evkaf) chairman Ibrahim Benter (left), and donor Beha Koprulu
A new mosque is set to be built in Kioneli, after an agreement was signed on Thursday between the town’s mayor Huseyin Amcaoglu, Foundations administration (Evkaf) chairman Ibrahim Benter, and donor Beha Koprulu.

The mosque will bear Koprulu’s name, being known as the “Limasollu Beha Huseyin Koprulu mosque”. Construction is expected to take around 18 months and cost £250,000 sterling.

Following the signing of the agreement, Amcaoglu said “the need for a mosque in Kioneli has been clearly seen for a long time”. He said this problem becomes particularly resonant when funerals take place.

He added, “Kioneli and Yerolakkos are open to development and are growing day by day. For this reason, we aim to build a mosque on the land at the junction between Kioneli and Kanli, where the ring road will also pass”.

“We would like to thank the Koprulu family and Evkaf for their contributions to making such a beautiful thing possible. Inshallah … we will bring a beautiful mosque to Kioneli”.

Benter said “today is a very happy day for me … People who help people by doing charity are the most valuable in the eyes of Allah.”

“We have very rich people, but they do not do any charity work. I congratulate Beha Koprulu and his family. Currently, you are doing an exemplary job. The Koprulu family is a family with a tradition of charity. They did many charitable works in the past. Beha continues this tradition. Inshallah this will be an example to others.”

