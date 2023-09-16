September 16, 2023

30 migrants arrive by boat near Cavo Greco

By Staff Reporter01
The coast guard picked up a boat with 30 irregular migrants which was located near Cavo Greco, after radars identified the vessel at 6:10pm on Friday.

The authorities soon sent a boat to scene which resulted in the boat with migrants being escorted to the boat shelter at Golden Coast in Protaras.

A police report stated that five of the migrants are unaccompanied minors.

Their details are currently being taken and an investigation is ongoing.

