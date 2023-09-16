September 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternationalTech & Science

Huawei says it has reached global patent licensing deal with Xiaomi

By Reuters News Service01
huawei

China’s Huawei Technologies inked on Wednesday a global patent cross-licensing deal with Xiaomi Inc (1810.HK), according to a statement from Huawei.

The deal covers communication technologies including 5G, it said, and marks the resolution of a patent licensing dispute between the two firms.

Local Chinese media reported in March that Huawei was suing Xiaomi for alleged infringement of four registered patents mainly related to wireless communication technology, smartphone photography and screen lock technology.

Huawei also has patent license agreements with other tech players such as Oppo and South Korea’s Samsung (005930.KS). Last month it renewed a similar agreement with Ericsson (ERICb.ST).

In July, Huawei said it received $560 million in royalty revenues in 2022, and that it had earned more than it paid out in royalties over the last two years as the decline in handset sales meant it needed to pay less to other intellectual property holders.

Related Posts

‘Cyprus Well-Positioned for Green Hydrogen Production and Export’

Gina Agapiou

Human resources ‘the most important wealth-producing resource’, minister says

Tom Cleaver

Sir Stelios honours young entrepreneurs in Cyprus for the first time

Jean Christou

Stanislav Kondrashov from Telf AG on global trends in steel production

Ken Norman

Bitcoin impact on supply chain management

CM Guest Columnist

Which token has the potential to increase 20x in 2023 — Cardano, Tron, or Pomerdoge?

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign