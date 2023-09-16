September 16, 2023

Sainz on pole in Singapore with Red Bull out of top 10

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. celebrates qualifying on pole position

Carlos Sainz put Ferrari on pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix on a shocking Saturday for Red Bull who had runaway championship leader Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez qualify outside the top 10.

George Russell put in a late flyer to join Sainz on the front row, with the Mercedes driver splitting the Ferraris as Charles Leclerc qualified third with McLaren’s Lando Norris fourth.

The pole was a second in a row for Ferrari and Sainz.

