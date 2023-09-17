September 17, 2023

Sainz wins Singapore Grand Prix to end Verstappen’s record run

By Reuters News Service03
singapore grand prix
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz celebrates his second career F1 victory

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz won the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, snapping Max Verstappen’s record streak of 10 straight Formula One victories.

It also gave first place to a team other than Red Bull, which had won each race in 2023 thanks to Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez.

Verstappen began his streak May 7 at the Miami Grand Prix and won every race through last Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix. He finished fifth in Singapore.

Sainz, from Spain, won the pole on Saturday, while Verstappen qualified 11th. He said then that the streak would end.

“Yeah, you can forget about that,” Verstappen told reporters in Singapore about his chances to extend the streak to 11.

Sainz won Sunday in 1:46:37.418, ahead of Lando Norris of McLaren Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Charles LeClerc of Ferrari.

The win was the second in Formula One for Sainz and the first for Ferrari since July 2022, when Leclerc won the Austrian Grand Prix.

The circuit moves to Suzuka, Japan, next week for the Japanese Grand Prix.

