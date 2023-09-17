September 17, 2023

Arsenal beat Everton, Chelsea misfire

Substitute Leandro Trossard earned Arsenal their fourth win from five Premier League matches this season by hitting the winner at Goodison Park

Arsenal claimed their first Premier League win at Everton for six years as Leandro Trossard’s second-half strike proved enough to secure the points at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Everton, still without a win this season, had managed to frustrate the visitors who had a Gabriel Martinelli goal ruled out for offside via VAR in the first period.

But the Londoners were eventually rewarded for their domination as Trossard’s shot cannoned in off the post after a clever build-up in the 69th minute.

Unbeaten Arsenal joined Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool on 13 points from five games, two points behind leaders Manchester City who have a 100% record. A third successive 1-0 home defeat left Everton third from bottom with one point.

Chelsea held to scoreless draw by battling Bournemouth
Chelsea’s much-vaunted attack failed to fire again as they were held to a goalless draw by Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday, the second Premier League game in a row in which the Blues have failed to score.

After losing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in their last league game, Chelsea dominated possession in the first half with Nicolas Jackson striking the foot of the post in the 14th minute and Conor Gallagher wasting a glorious opportunity just after the half-hour mark.

The visitors had the ball in the net early in the second half as Raheem Sterling struck the angle of post and crossbar with a free kick and Levi Colwill blasted home the rebound, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Bournemouth had some decent chances and keeper Neto pulled off a superb one-handed save to deny Chelsea substitute Cole Palmer as they hung on for a draw that moves them up to 15th spot on three points, two points and one place behind Chelsea.

