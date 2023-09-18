September 18, 2023

Man arrested following fatal accident on highway

By Jonathan Shkurko0621
A 61-year-old man from Larnaca lost his life in a traffic accident on the Kofinou-Larnaca highway in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The fatal collision occurred at around 3.15am, when a car driven by a 42-year-old man on the highway, under conditions being investigated by the police, collided with the car driven by the 61-year-old. He was named as Paraskevas Prodomou.

Prodromou was rushed to the Larnaca general hospital.

However, his injuries were too severe and the attending doctor declared his death shortly after.

The 42-year-old driver, who remained uninjured, underwent an alcohol test, which showed a reading of 17μg, below the legal limit of 22μg. A drug test yielded negative results.

“An arrest warrant was issued against the 42-year-old, following which he was arrested and detained to facilitate investigations,” police said.

Investigations are still underway to determine the causes of the accident.

