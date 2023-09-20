September 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Chlorakas incident suspects’ trial rescheduled for October 5

By Antigoni Pitta00
feature kyriacos main a destroyed shop in chlorakas
A destroyed shop in Chlorakas

The 17 people arrested during the incidents in Chlorakas in late August appeared before Paphos district court on Wednesday, with their case rescheduled for October 5.

The eight Greek Cypriots, eight Syrians and one Greek man were set free until the court reconvenes for their hearing later.

As reported in the court, the majority asked for more time to answer to the charges they are facing, with some admitting to them and some not.

Specifically, four of the defendants admitted to the charges and will face the court again on October 5 for facts and sentencing.

The fifth defendant admitted only to two, requesting a withdrawal of the rest by the legal service, with a response still pending.

The seventeenth defendant also admitted to the charges, while the rest requested further time to reply.

It is noted that of the 17, 14 were released with conditions, such as signing a guarantee of €15,000 and an obligation to appear three times a month at the central police station.

The other three, a national guard soldier and two students, have been released without conditions.

The court stated that the representative of the prosecuting authority, who first took over the case, was not in a position to present facts and therefore the court granted further time.

The offenses most face are disorderly conduct and illegal possession of offensive instruments.

The case was rescheduled for October 5, with the court ordering that all of them be presented on the same terms.

