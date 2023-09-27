September 27, 2023

New deputy government spokesman appointed

Journalist Yiannis Antoniou is being appointed as the new deputy government spokesman, it reported on Wednesday.

A formal announcement was expected after Wednesday’s cabinet session.

Former deputy government spokeswoman Doxa Komodromou resigned on Monday, due to a spat linked to her overtime pay.

It appeared Komodromou had claimed overtime when attending book launches, funerals, festivals, meeting officials and preparing speeches. Between March and May, the sum amounted to €2,486.

 

