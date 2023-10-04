Blockchain-Real estate revolution: Everlodge (ELDG) surges while The Sandbox (SAND) and Decentraland (MANA) take a dive

In the crypto scene, the emergence of trailblazing innovations can result in a shift. Recently, two leading metaverse tokens, The Sandbox (SAND) and Decentraland (MANA), have experienced a downturn. Meanwhile, Everlodge (ELDG), a project at the intersection of blockchain and real estate, is gaining momentum fast.

The Sandbox (SAND): Price downturn

The Sandbox (SAND) is a popular virtual world and gaming platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. This blockchain-based virtual world allows users to create, build, and trade digital assets in the form of a game. Its mission revolves around successfully introducing blockchain technology into mainstream gaming.

Further, its play-to-earn (P2E) gaming model has become a favorite among gamers. However, in recent times, The Sandbox has encountered a dip in its market performance.

This can be attributed to a shift to new trends in the crypto market as the metaverse experiences a decline in popularity. However, this volatility phase is not uncommon and presents an opportunity to accumulate The Sandbox tokens.

Decentraland (MANA): Dip in value caused by shift in sentiment

In a similar vein, Decentraland (MANA), another key player in the metaverse space, has experienced a decline in its market value. This virtual reality platform is powered by Ethereum. It allows users to create, experience, and monetize content and applications.

At the heart of the Decentraland ecosystem is MANA. This token powers the ecosystem, and one of its main uses is to buy virtual land.

While Decentraland is a critical figure within the metaverse ecosystem, it is nonetheless experiencing a phase of bearish sentiment. This can be attributed to a shift in investor interest and broader market sentiments.

Everlodge (ELDG): A groundbreaking project on the Blockchain

Amidst fluctuations and a bearish decline in The Sandbox and Decentraland, Everlodge (ELDG) emerges as a groundbreaking project. This innovative project sits at the intersection of blockchain technology and the real estate sector. It promises to revolutionize property transactions, ownership structures, and investment opportunities.

At the center of this vibrant ecosystem will be a property marketplace. Here, real-world properties like hotels and luxury villas will be digitized and minted into NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Meanwhile, ownership details such as titles and deeds will be stored inside the metadata of the smart contract.

These property-backed NFTs will be fractionalized into smaller fragments. This introduces a fractional investment model, enabling users to purchase bits of luxury properties. Hence, with as little as $100, users can own a slice of mouthwatering property and earn rewards.

As the value of the property increases, so do the NFT prices, which is arguably the best way to earn passively. These asset-backed NFTs can be traded on Everlodge’s secondary marketplace or any third-party ERC20-compatible marketplace. Additionally, the NFTs can be used as collateral to obtain loans within the ecosystem.

With this trailblazing project currently in its early stages, it presents a promising opportunity. The presale is at stage 4 at $0.019, which experts forecast will grow by 50x in the coming months.

